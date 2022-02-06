The Washington Wizards announced that center Daniel Gafford is out for Monday’s game against the Miami Heat due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. This likely means that he has the coronavirus.

Gafford is averaging 8.9 points and 6 rebounds per game this season. However, his playing time has declined in the last couple weeks since Thomas Bryant has returned from a knee injury and began starting games until he had an ankle sprain. Still, Gafford’s absence hurts Washington’s depth. Also, if Bryant or Montrezl Harrell were traded by this Thursday’s deadline, that could put Washington in more of a bind with their center depth.

Assuming Gafford has the coronavirus and is asymptomatic, he will have to quarantine for five days, in compliance with CDC guidance. That is lower than the 10-day quarantine that was in place for most of 2021, which caused Washington and other NBA teams to make a large number of G-League call ups.

Get well soon Gaff.