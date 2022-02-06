If you are an avid listener of the Washington Wizards postgame radio show, you will consistently hear analyst Glenn Consor say that the show is sponsored by Michelob ULTRA, an American light pale lager beer part of AB InBev. Michelob ULTRA is the official beer of the NBA.

And now, you are able to buy 25 oz cans that are NBA-themed, including a can for the Washington Wizards. You can take a look at the can’s front and back here.

Michelob ULTRA, the official beer of the NBA, has a Wizards-themed 25 oz can that is out in stores. How would you grade the DESIGN of the beer (on a scale of 1-10)? pic.twitter.com/BFlbCQC6Xh — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) February 6, 2022

DRAKECEREAL, an illustrator brand created by Sarah Brown, designed the can. The can features the classic “W” in their first Wizards logo before their current wordmarks were released at the top in the sky. There are a pair of eyes looking down at a basketball net that is on top of the Capitol. The “Rep The District” wordmark is toward the bottom of the can, nod to one of the Wizards’ recent slogans.

There are 18 teams (17 in addition to the Wizards) with custom-designed Michelob ULTRA cans and three additional designers, Sophia Chang, Christophe Roberts and Chuck Anderson. Cans are available while supplies last in participating stores.

Bullets Forever was given a sample can by AB InBEV which owns Michelob ULTRA. Please follow your country’s and locality’s laws regarding alcohol consumption. In the United States, you must be 21 or older to buy and consume alcohol. In Canada, it is 18 (ex. in Quebec) or 19 (ex. in Ontario) depending on the province. Please drink responsibly and NOT excessively.