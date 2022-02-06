Here are the national results from our survey this week.

Fans believe the Lakers are the team that most needs to make a trade deadline splash

Of our national survey respondents, 33 percent believe the Los Angeles Lakers most need to make a trade deadline splash. That was followed by the Philadelphia 76ers at 27 percent and Boston Celtics at 14 percent.

Most fans believe the Philadelphia 76ers should trade Ben Simmons at the trade deadline

Enough said since Simmons and the Sixers are at an impasse. He has yet to play this season.

Jerami Grant is the player who is most likely to be traded besides Ben Simmons

Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant is the player who respondents believe will be the NBA player most likely to be traded at 34 percent. Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis was second at 20 percent.

