 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sashi Brown resigns from Monumental Basketball to join the Ravens NFL team

Brown is tied to a scandal with the Cleveland Browns NFL team in a bonuses for tanking scheme, though he officially is leaving to simply pursue new opportunities.

By Albert Lee Updated
/ new
Monumental Basketball Introductory Press Conference
Sashi Brown was with Monumental Basketball for about two and a half years.
Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Sashi Brown has resigned from Monumental Basketball as its President, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Brown was with Monumental Basketball for about two and a half years. Charania reported that Brown left to pursue new opportunities.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added that Brown’s new opportunity is as an executive with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

While Brown is going back to the NFL, it’s peculiar timing because it is right after a scandal around the Cleveland Browns NFL team where he worked as their de-facto General Manager from 2016-17 and was with their team from 2013-17. Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson has accused owner Jimmy Haslam for offering bonuses for the team to lose when he was there from 2016-18. Brown is reported to be among the executives who was also offered such bonuses, according to Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

During Brown’s tenure at Monumental Basketball, the Washington Mystics won the 2019 WNBA championship while Wizards District Gaming won the 2020 and 2021 NBA 2K League championships.

Best of luck Sashi with your future endeavors.

Loading comments...