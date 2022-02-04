Sashi Brown has resigned from Monumental Basketball as its President, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Brown was with Monumental Basketball for about two and a half years. Charania reported that Brown left to pursue new opportunities.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added that Brown’s new opportunity is as an executive with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

While Brown is going back to the NFL, it’s peculiar timing because it is right after a scandal around the Cleveland Browns NFL team where he worked as their de-facto General Manager from 2016-17 and was with their team from 2013-17. Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson has accused owner Jimmy Haslam for offering bonuses for the team to lose when he was there from 2016-18. Brown is reported to be among the executives who was also offered such bonuses, according to Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

During Brown’s tenure at Monumental Basketball, the Washington Mystics won the 2019 WNBA championship while Wizards District Gaming won the 2020 and 2021 NBA 2K League championships.

Best of luck Sashi with your future endeavors.