Game info

When: Saturday, February 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch and listen: NBC Sports Washington. Listen on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Sprained left wrist, Out); Thomas Bryant (Day-to-day)

Suns: Landry Shamet (Ankle, Out); Abdel Nader (Knee, Out); Cameron Payne (Wrist, Out); Frank Kaminsky (Knee, Out); Dario Sarin (Knee, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards will have had three days between games when they face the Phoenix Suns for the second time this season on Saturday night. They pulled off a 3-point win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday to snap their 6-game losing streak and they did it without Bradley Beal, who suffered a ligament injury to the left wrist last week. The team has experienced not only playing without Beal but winning some games without him.

In their last matchup against the Suns, Beal put up a team-high 26 points in the team’s 98-118 loss. Washington’s reserves showed up and combined for 48 of the Wizards' 98 total points. Phoenix had eight players score in double figures including all of their starters. JaVale McGee, who came off the bench, led the team with 17 points and he grabbed 8 rebounds. Landry Shamet put up 16 points while DeAndre Ayton had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix will look to bounce back after a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.