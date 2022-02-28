Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Wizards are in need of a point guard, and they are getting a return from an old friend. Tomas Satoransky was recently waived by the San Antonio Spurs and will be signing with the Wizards pending waivers.

So how do you grade the move? Will he help Washington make a push for the play-in? Will he stay with the Wizards beyond this season? And of course, are you confident in the Wizards’ direction after this move? Here is your chance to chime in below!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

We will share the results later this week! Now my friends, vote!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.