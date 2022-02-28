The Washington Wizards (27-33) play the Detroit (15-46) on Tuesday night. Here’s the preview:

Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 1, 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Wrist, Out); Kristaps Porzingis (Knee, Day-to-day)

Pistons: Frank Jackson (Back, Day-to-day); Marvin Bagley III (Ankle, Day-to-day)

Pregame Notes

The Wizards will begin their 3-game homestand Tuesday night against the Pistons. Both teams last played each other Feb. 14, which resulted in a 103-94 win for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma put up 23 points, scoring 17 of those points in the third quarter alone. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points. All of Washington’s starters scored in double-figures and Deni Avdija, who came off the bench, added 12 points. In addition to Avdija, Ish Smith helped push Washington’s pace off the bench.

The Wizards are coming off back-to back losses and the Pistons are coming off an overtime win against the Hornets. With or without Bagley III, the Wizards will have their work cut out for them and can expect for it to be a physical game. Jerami Grant is leading the Pistons in scoring with 18.7 points per game. Isaiah Stewart, who plays hard each game, leads Detroit in rebounds (8.4) and blocks (1.1). Rookie Cade Cunningham is averaging 16 points per game and is leading his team in assists (5.1) and steals (1.2). Saddiq Bey, who is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds, will look to bring his carry over his momentum from his 28-point game in the Pistons’ Sunday overtime win.

Finally, the D.C. mask mandate will no longer be in effect tomorrow. If you attend tomorrow’s game, you will not have to wear the, unless you sit near the court.