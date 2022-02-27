On Saturday, the NBA 2K League held its draft virtually. Wizards District Gaming, Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s NBA 2K League team selected Tyrell Johnson (Gamer Tag “Ty”) at No. 22 overall and Brandon Richardson (Gamer Tage “Brich”) at No. 43 overall.

According to a press release by Monumental Sports, Ty will play point guard for Wizards DG while Richardson, who was on last season’s Wizards DG team, will play shooting guard,

Three other players return to Wizards DG from last year’s championship team. Ryan Conger (“Dayfri”), the 2020 Finals MVP will return and play center. Antonio Newman (“Newdini”) will play power forward. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Justin Howell (“Just Awkward”) will play small forward. The Head Coach and General Manager is Patrick Crossan.

Wizards DG will begin their season on April 5 with the TIPOFF Tournament. Games are aired on Monumental Sports Network, and the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Good luck Wizards District Gaming on your run for a threepeat!