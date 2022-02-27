Let’s get to Part 2 of our latest batch of SB Nation NBA Reacts results. Part 1’s results are here.

National fans believe Joel Embiid will be the MVP frontrunner this season

Stephen Curry was second place with 20 percent. Sorry for the graphic’s typo of Nikola Jokic, but that wasn’t me!

Fans are divided, but most don’t think James Harden and Embiid will mesh quickly

It will be interesting to see how the two superstars gel, or not, in the last month and a half of the season.

Most think the Nets are still an NBA title threat

Kevin Durant is getting close to returning from a knee injury and Ben Simmons is reconditioning though he had a setback. If both come back soon and the Nets get back to their early season form, then perhaps Brooklyn is back on track to get back in the Top-6.

The Nets’ championship chances, however, depend on the local government. New York City will have to end its indoor event vaccine mandate which affects workers like home team players. Kyrie Irving has returned to play road games but is still banned from the Barclays Center. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has remained firm in keeping that mandate for now and has publicly stated that he doesn’t want to send the wrong message. But Adams also said he may be willing to budge in the future as cases go down locally and nationwide. Perhaps that may change in the next month or so.

A slight majority think the Warriors are title favorites at full strength

This is interesting.... I’m torn on this one.

Don’t expect the Heat or Bulls to be title threats

Thirty-six percent of respondents, or a plurality, don’t think either team is a serious NBA title threat. The Phoenix Suns still look like the favorites to me, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Bulls or Heat make the Finals. The East has been very deep this season. And as usual, it’s unfortunate the Wizards just aren’t part of that conversation.

Fans are down on the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to be a title threat this year with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Safe to say that things aren’t working out because the Lakers are 27-32 and are ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Ouch.

Fans aren’t optimistic about the Celtics’ ... title chances either.

Uhhhhhh... the Celtics are sixth in the East? Just saying.

The Suns are still the Western Conference favorites!

Well, the Suns are 49-11 and have the NBA’s best regular season record. Barring injuries, they’ll have the No. 1 seed in the West since the Warriors are six games behind.

The fans still think the Bucks will find a way to win the East

Though the Bucks are 36-25 and fifth in the East, they’re just four games behind the Heat for the No. 1 seed. Also, they’re the defending NBA champions with many of their key players from last year’s team back for a second run. Milwaukee is still my pick to win the East, though I will say that the conference is very deep this season.

