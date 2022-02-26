Wizards at Cavaliers GameThread

Wizards are looking to pick up a win on the back half of a back to back. Coming off a heartbreaking double OT 157-153 loss against the Spurs last night, the Wizards are in Cleveland to battle against the upstart Cavaliers, who are just 3.5 games out of first place.

On the flip side, the Wizards are a full game out of the last play-in spot. Given that this will be the last game in February, the Wizards will need to string some wins together soon if they want to get into the Play-In Tournament.

Washington will be without Kristaps Porzingis who is still not quite ready to make his Wizards debut. Without his size, it will be a challenge to go against the Cavaliers lengthy front line. Can the Wizards pick up the upset win on the road? Join us for the conversation here. The game will start at 8 PM and will be televised on NBC Sports Washington.