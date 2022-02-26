The Washington Wizards are in need for a point guard. And it appears that they are returning to an old friend. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, they will sign Tomas Satoransky off waivers, after he is bought out by the San Antonio Spurs.

Satoransky returns to the Wizards where he played three seasons through 2018. Washington has minutes to offer Satoransky in their backcourt for the rest of season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 26, 2022

Satoransky averaged 2.8 points per game for the New Orleans Pelicans and Spurs this season. He is best known in Washington as their second round draft pick in 2012, but didn’t play stateside until 2015.

As a Wizard, Satoransky averaged 6.6 points and 3.7 assists per game in 210 appearances. He was part of two playoff teams in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

In Washington, Satoransky should have a prime opportunity to get a significant amount of playing time at the point guard position with Ish Smith. I’m not sure if he will stay next season, but “Everybody Eats” fans will appreciate that Sato’s selfless style of play should mesh well with the culture the Wizards are trying to set in the future.

Welcome home, Sato!