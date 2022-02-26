Thank you for responding to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts surveys. To register for our national survey, click on the link below.

Wizards fan confidence remains in the net positive

A majority, 57 percent of you believe the Wizards are headed in the right direction. Here’s why:

“We are focused on developing young talent while teaching winning habits. If we are a tanking team, losing habits will stick and cause our franchise to be bad for the next several years.”

“Ever since the trade deadline, especially the Wizards’ young guys are playing with an intensity we haven’t seen since the beginning of the year. More time with the ball in their hands will just make them better.”

“They have fixed their chemistry issues. We always had the talent, but, this is the perfect example of how chemistry can kill a team. They are also buying into WUJ system.”

“Although it took a minute, I finally understand what Tommy is trying to do, which is simply to find pieces that are going to work for him. He’s willing to cut bait quickly if/when they don’t. The team is also trying to develop the players they see as the future of the franchise. Tommy has a very keen ability to clean up his “messes,” which I see as a strength and not a weakness. Once again, I’m confident that the team is headed in the right direction. It was never going to be easy.”

“Our last 3 first round picks are getting lots of run and playing well. We’ve found something in Kuzma and KP’s cieling is intriguing. With Beal back and a PG, we have the potential to take a step forward next year.”

“If Beal stays and a top 10 pick. We have a good core. Tommy needs to be aggressive in the trade market to get a co-star to play alongside Beal and have Kuz/Rui as the third guy.”

And here’s why fans are not:

“Other than Ish Smith and Kyle Kuzma, the players are not consistent. Trade all players except Smith, Kuzma and Gafford.”

“Ted and Tommy are committed to making mediocrity an acceptable ceiling for the team. As such, I am reassessing how much of my time I should be devoting to this team. It doesnt feel good when the fanbase is a) more knowledgable and b) has higher goals than the front office.”

“Hah. Hahah. HAHAHAHAAHHAHAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHA. It’s the Wizards!”

“We get fed the same bill of goods each and every year. what makes folks think this hodgepodge of players is any better as a team or any more competitive? Objectively looking at it, this team is not better despite how they try to sell it.”

Fans are optimistic the Wizards can win at least 12 of their 24 post All-Star Break games

With more fans being confident in the Wizards, I’m not surprised that most also believe the Wizards can win 12 of their last 24 regular season games, including last night’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Washington still has one of the “easier” schedules remaining based on their opponents’ win and loss record.

