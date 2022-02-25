In what was an actual good game ended with bad results. The Washington Wizards took the San Antonio Spurs to double overtime, but couldn’t secure the win as they lost 157-153. Wizards’ starters were all in double figures as well as two from the bench.

We battled but came up short in 2OT.



Kuzma: 36 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST

KCP: 24 PTS, 4 AST, 2 STL

Neto: 22 PTS, 4-7 3P, 9 AST#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/RzWZuoHU0y — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 26, 2022

An 8-0 run was what tied the game at 130 at the end of the fourth quarter to send the game to its first overtime. A shot by Dejounte Murray with a minute and twenty seconds left was the only shot the Spurs hit for the remaining of the fourth. Kyle Kuzma hit four free throws and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hits the driving lay-up to send the game to overtime and tie it at 130.

In the first overtime, it was back and forth between both teams. With 25.6 seconds remaining, Murray hit a three-point shot to take a 145-143 lead. Raul Neto then drives and makes the tying lay-up with 18.3 seconds remaining. A missed shot by the Spurs and a missed three-pointer by Corey Kispert sent the game into its second overtime. The Spurs then went on a 10-3 run to secure the win over the Wizards.

Kuzma led the way for Washington as he had 36 points and even added eight rebounds and seven assists. Caldwell-Pope finished with 24 points followed by Neto who had 22. Daniel Gafford played well in the post scoring 17 points and grabbing six boards. Kispert, who was in the starting lineup, added 12. As for the reserves, Deni Avdija was one rebound shy of a double-double having 14 points and nine rebounds. Ish Smith contributed 10 points and five assists.

San Antonio’s starters had two players with over 30 points, Murray (31) and Keldon Johnson (32). Jakob Poeltl scored 28 points, while Lonnie Walker IV had 23 points off the bench. Murray also had a triple double adding 14 assists and 13 rebounds.

Some difference making stats that contributed to the loss was the fact the Spurs had 43 free-throw attempts, while Washington had 24. San Antonio also out-rebounded the Wizards 50-39, 16 of those being offensive.

Washington has to secure these close wins if they have any hopes of jumping into the play-in tournament with only 23 games remaining in the season. The Wizards will definitely be tired as they head to the host city of All-Star weekend to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.