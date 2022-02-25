Wizards at Spurs GameThread

It’s been a solid eight days since the Washington Wizards played which was right before the NBA All-Star break. That was enough time to relax and readjust to continue the season and see where the team needs to go from here.

Washington still won’t have Kristaps Porzingis as he’s out with a knee injury and won’t play tonight. Who knows when his season debut will be. Thomas Bryant is still day to day but will be suiting up despite an ankle sprain. This could mean Daniel Gafford will be getting a lot of minutes and maybe share some with Anthony Gill.

There’s 24 games remaining for Washington and these are critical games and they’ll determine if the Wizards will be out of any playoff contention or will at least be in the play-in tournament. They’re currently about 2 games out of the 10th spot.

No one can want to improve except for this team, so playing their hardest and smartest would be ideal starting with the San Antonio Spurs tonight!

Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

DC ABOVE ALL!!!