The Wizards are apparently bringing back their teal and gold jerseys as alternates next season

We had a hint of that with the City Jerseys this season. Next season, we’re seeing a throwback to the start of the 21st century. There will also be a cherry blossom jersey.

By Albert Lee
Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards
These uniforms are coming back.
Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA teams will wear throwbacks and alternates next year. For the Washington Wizards, they are reviving their teal and gold jerseys (from 1997-2011) as one of their alternates, according to some leaked images shared on Tuesday.

In addition to the return of the teal and gold jerseys, the Wizards are also bringing out an alternative uniform that is lined with Cherry blossom-lined side trims. It’s unclear if the jersey is red with cherry blossom side trims or pink, which is what the color of a cherry blossom is. But this jersey should be a big hit because of the annual Cherry Blossom festival which happens in late March and early April.

Several other NBA teams are wearing jerseys with a 1990s theme, like the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.

What do you think about the Wizards’ possible return to wearing the teal and gold uniforms? Let us know in the comments below.

