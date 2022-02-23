NBA teams will wear throwbacks and alternates next year. For the Washington Wizards, they are reviving their teal and gold jerseys (from 1997-2011) as one of their alternates, according to some leaked images shared on Tuesday.

A look at many leaks for the NBA next year. Which one catches your eye? pic.twitter.com/5bWP8XXqOJ — Casey Vitelli (@caseyvitelli) February 22, 2022

In addition to the return of the teal and gold jerseys, the Wizards are also bringing out an alternative uniform that is lined with Cherry blossom-lined side trims. It’s unclear if the jersey is red with cherry blossom side trims or pink, which is what the color of a cherry blossom is. But this jersey should be a big hit because of the annual Cherry Blossom festival which happens in late March and early April.

Several other NBA teams are wearing jerseys with a 1990s theme, like the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.

What do you think about the Wizards’ possible return to wearing the teal and gold uniforms? Let us know in the comments below.