There are just 24 games left in the regular season, and Kevin Broom wrote earlier about what to expect. Now, it’s your turn to vote in our weekly fan survey ... and answer whether the Wizards can finish their last 24 games with a .500 record. In simpler words, can the Wizards win 12 of their last 24 games?

Also, an update on the mailbag: I’m a bit overwhelmed due to some personal matters (nothing serious), so sorry there’s a delay with the mailbag answers. I didn’t get responses in time by our team, presumably since the All-Star Break was really a straight-up break given the lack of Wizards representation. So I scrambled yesterday to get three answers out from emails and messages. I hope to have the rest of them tomorrow.

