The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is on TNT at 8 p.m. ET tonight in Cleveland. Team LeBron will play Team Durant. Since there are no Washington Wizards players in the game, and there were also no Wizards players in ANY event, I really haven’t watched much of this weekend at all.

That said, if you are still an avid All-Star Game watcher, by all means, please do, and use this thread to chat about the game. Happy Sunday everyone!