The Washington Wizards (24-27) defeated the Philadelphia 76ers (31-20) 106-103 on Wednesday night, ending a six-game losing streak.

Washington began the game on a good note, finishing the first half with a 59-54 lead. Kyle Kuzma continued his hot streak, scoring 17 of his 24 points. He also had 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Sixers were able to take a lead in the third quarter and even had a 10-0 run, but Washington was ultimately able to finish with an 81-79 lead into the fourth. That was when Montrezl Harrell scored 10 of his 14 points to help seal the victory. In addition, Spencer Dinwiddie had a triple double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. After falling out of the rotation, Daniel Gafford had the start again for Washington, scoring 9 points in 21 minutes. His return was in part because Thomas Bryant say out tonight due to an ankle injury he suffered yesterday in Washington’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 27 points and 14 rebounds but was held to 11-of-27 shooting.

The Wizards’ next game is on Saturday when they host the Phoenix Suns. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET.