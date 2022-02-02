The Washington Mystics announced that they have re-signed guard Sydney Wiese and forward Erica McCall. The team announced the signings on their Twitter account this morning.

Wiese averaged 4.4 points for Washington in 27 appearances and 8 starts last season. She was originally projected to be a sharpshooter when she signed with Washington, but Wiese only averaged 29.1 percent of her threes in 2021. Hopefully, this improves in 2022.

McCall averaged a career-high 4.1 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Mystics in last season in 23 games and 6 starts. Overall, McCall also had her strongest WNBA season last year, where she shot 50 percent from the field and averaged 10 rebounds per 36 minutes played.

While the team does not disclose specific salary figures, Her Hoops Stats reports that Wiese will have a non-protected one-year contract of $82,400 and McCall will have a non-protected one-year contract of $74,000.

The Mystics are expected to make formal announcements on Wiese’s and McCall’s signings soon, given that their official social media accounts have done so already.

Welcome back. Sydney and Erica!