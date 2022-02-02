The Washington Wizards (23-27) play the Philadelphia 76ers (31-19) later tonight. Here’s the preview.

Game Info

When and where: Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET

How to watch and listen: NBC Sports Washington. Listen on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.

Injuries: For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (wrist, out) and Thomas Bryant (ankle, to be determined). For the 76ers, Ben Simmons (mental health and team dispute), Shake Milton (back) and Furkan Korkmaz (knee) are out.

What’s at stake

The Wizards are now 12th in the Eastern Conference standings and are fighting to make the play-in game at this point. They have lost six in a row and are one of the league’s worst teams as of late. Hell, they are one of the worst teams in the NBA right now.

Sure, the Wizards beat the 76ers last time they played on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but since then, Philly has gotten on a hot streak. They have won eight of their last ten games and are on a five game win streak.

I’m not optimistic about a victory tonight given where both teams are with their momentum. But we’ll see.