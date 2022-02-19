Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Suns are the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals

This is not a surprise, considering that the Suns lead the Western Conference with a 48-10 record and are 6.5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors who were second in this poll.

Fans predict the Heat will be the top team in the Eastern Conference, for the regular season

The Top 6 were the Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

The Suns lead the West!

The Suns are the frontrunners to win the Finals, so it’s no surprise that they lead the fans’ poll for the west. In second place was the Golden State Warriors. The Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks rounded out the Top 6.

Jalen Green is the projected favorite of the dunk contest

While Green was the favorite, New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin wasn’t far behind.

Trae Young is the favorite of the three-point contest

The Atlanta Hawks guard was a solid winner with 23 percent of the vote. Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills was in second place with 17 percent.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.