Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Most fans think the Nets won the Ben Simmons for James Harden trade

The Brooklyn Nets get a little bit younger by letting the veteran guard head over to Rocky Balboa’s city. It’ll be interesting to see which team goes the distance first en route to an NBA championship.

Most fans though the Kristaps Porzingis trade was the most surprising trade of the day

YES! The Wizards are back on the national survey! This isn’t surprising considering that the trade happened right before the deadline actually happened.

Fans thought the Nets had the best deadline moves

Of a list of several teams, 31 percent of national fans believed that the Nets had the best deadline moves, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers at 28 percent. The Indiana Pacers were third at 21 percent.

Most fans thought the Bucks made better moves than the Suns at the deadline

I agree, considering that the Bucks brought Congolese-Spanish center Serge Ibaka to Wisconsin from the Clippers in a multi-team trade!

And most fans believe the Pacers are doing the right thing by starting a rebuild

With Domantas Sabonis now in Sacramento (which I find questionable from the Kings’ point of view) and young star Tyrese Haliburton in Indianapolis, I also can’t disagree.

In an odd coincidence, both the Kings and Pacers beat the Wizards since the deadline.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.