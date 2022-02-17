The Washington Wizards needed a win to keep their play-in game hopes alive. And those prayers were answered after a 117-103 win vs. the Brooklyn Nets onThursday night.

The first half of this game ultimately went Washington’s way, as they left with a 55-51 lead. Washington didn’t start the game on the right note as they allowed the Nets to shoot 50 percent from the field and have a 28-26 lead thanks to a last-minute Brooklyn shot. But Washington’s defense forced the Nets to four turnovers which turned to 8 points. The Nets were held to 33.3 percent shooting in the second while the Wizards scored 29 points on 52.2 percent shooting. Thomas Bryant looked very strong scoring 10 points on 5 of-6 shooting in the half while playing just 9 minutes for the half.

Washington was able to get their lead up as many as 13 points, but Brooklyn made their run to retake the lead, though both teams ended up in a 78-all tie. In the fourth quarter, Washington was able to pull away, this time for good.

Rui Hachimura began to get hot. scoring 13 of his 20 points to lead Washington’s scorers. Anthony Gill had some strong defensive plays as well. Ish Smith also added 11 of his 15 points as well. Seven Washington players scored in double figures.

For the Nets, Patty Mills led with 22 points and Cam Thomas added 20 off the bench.

The Wizards are now finished with their pre-NBA All-Star Game schedule. Their next game is on Friday, Feb. 25 when they host the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET.