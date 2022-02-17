The Washington Wizards (26-31) play the Brooklyn Nets (31-27) on Thursday night. Here’s the preview.

Game Info

When: Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, New York City

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Ankle sprain, Day-to-day); Bradley Beal (Wrist, Out); Daniel Gafford (Coronavirus protocols, questionable); Kristaps Porzingis (Knee, Doubtful)

Nets: Joe Harris (Ankle, Out); Ben Simmons (Acclimating to team/Getting back to game shape, Out); Kyrie Irving (Not vaccinated against the coronavirus due to NYC’s indoor event vaccine mandate; Out); Kevin Durant (Knee, Out)

What to watch for

The Wizards have looked happier and even played as a better unit in their first three games since the trade deadline. The problem is that they have still gone 1-2 and they’re still out of the play-in game picture, including another loss to the Indiana Pacers just a few hours ago.

The Nets have lost eight of their last 10 games but have won each of their last two — and their roster will be at anything but full strength. With Kyrie Irving out because of NYC’s ongoing indoor event coronavirus vaccine mandate, the Wizards will have a chance to get one last win before the All-Star Break, and the Nets are slumping as it is. Let’s see if Washington can get that win.