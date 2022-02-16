Wizards at Pacers GameThread

The Washington Wizards take on the Indians Pacers tonight! They’re back trying to find a groove as the players with big egos were removed and the incoming players ready to play have taken charge. There’s still a question mark looming over this team as the roster isn’t completely healthy.

The Wizards will be without Daniel Gafford, Kristaps Porzingis and now Rui Hachimura was downgraded to out tonight.

Update: Rui Hachimura will not play tonight vs. Indiana. https://t.co/nwo9bE7T56 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 16, 2022

Looks like the Wizards bench will have to find someone to lead the pack with Hachimura out and Gafford still conditioning.

The Pacers are sort of going through similar issues as they traded many of their core talent to the Sacramento Kings. It could be an even matchup tonight or the Wizards could go back to their usual play of losing to teams they’re expected to beat. Kyle Kuzma will have to set the tone for this team going forward.

Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET so tell us your predictions for tonight!

DC ABOVE ALL!!!