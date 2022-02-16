BulletsForever 3PT Play: Is there a right way to tank?

In the latest episode of the #SoWizards podcast, Matt Modderno (host of the Bleav in Wizards podcast) and Osman Baig join me to discuss strategic losing and our reactions to what Tommy Sheppard and the Wizards did at the trade deadline.

The first issue, of course, is to tank or not to tank? While it may be nobler to suffer the slings and arrows of trying (and failing) to make the playoffs, the best strategy could be to fortify for the sea of troubles next season by offering somewhat opposition in what’s left of this year.

While we agreed that it would be in the team’s best interests to lose a bunch of games and get a high draft pick, there’s a practical complication: the Wizards have already won too many games to get into the top four and maximize lottery odds. And, there are seven other teams perfectly happy to lose the rest of their games.

What’s the solution? Listen and find out, and let us know what you think.