The Washington Wizards have finished their moves at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline. Kristaps Porzingis is now basically Bradley Beal’s No. 2. Except that Beal is injured and out for the season. And KP has still yet to make his Wizards debut. Hopefully, that happens soon. We also have seen Ish Smith return in a separate deal!

For the Washington Mystics, they have finished making their moves in free agency, at least before the 2022 WNBA Draft. Myisha Hines-Allen has re-signed to shore up the frontcourt. Elena Delle Donne is healthy, and they even signed Rui Machida as their new backup point guard.

