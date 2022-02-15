On Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the jurisdiction’s indoor event coronavirus vaccine mandate will be lifted today, Feb. 15, 2022.

In addition, D.C.’s mask mandate will end on Mar. 1. This is because of declining cases in the Washington area. Private businesses still can have a vaccine and/or mask mandate for guests and/or workers.

In response to the measures, Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced that they will end the vaccine mandate today and the mask mandate on Mar. 1 for most events and seat locations. The exception is for Wizards seat holders that are deemed to be close to the players, like courtside seats. Proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus test and a mask mandates remain there.

An update from Monumental Sports & Entertainment



Capital One Arena’s next event is on Thursday when Disney On Ice will have five shows through Monday, Feb 21. The Wizards’ next home game, without the vaccine mandate is on Friday, Feb. 25 when they host the San Antonio Spurs.

You may keep the masks at home starting on Mar. 1, when the Wizards host the Detroit Pistons, unless you take public transportation or rideshare (ex. Uber/Lyft), or go to any other places that still requires them.