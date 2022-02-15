Game Info

When: Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Ankle sprain, Day-to-day); Bradley Beal (Out); Daniel Gafford (Out); Kristaps Porzingis (Questionable)

Pacers: T.J Warren (Foot, Out); T.J. McConnell (Wrist, Out); Chris Duarte (Toe, Out); Myles Turner (Foot, Out); Ricky Rubio (Knee, Out); Malcon Brogdon (Achilles, Out); Isaiah Jackson (Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (26-30), who have won two of their last three games, will face the Indiana Pacers (19-39) Wednesday night on the road. It will be their third matchup of the season after splitting games. They last played in December, resulting in a 6-point loss for the Wizards despite Bradley Beal putting up a team-high 34 points. Daniel Gafford and Kyle Kuzma each added 14 points in that game.

Washington is coming off a Monday night win against the Detroit Pistons. Kyle Kuzma led the team with 23 points, which was his second consecutive game where he scored 20-plus points. Off of the bench, Deni Avdija had a double-double with his 12 points and his career-high 15 rebounds. He also added 3 assists.

The Wizards might be without Rui Hachimura, who left Monday night’s game in the second quarter with a right ankle sprain after a flagrant foul from Marvin Bagley III. He had 6 points in just 10 minutes on the floor.

The Wizards will look to go 2-1 against the Pacers on Wednesday and will face them again in March.