Wizards vs. Pistons GameThread

The Washington Wizards play at home tonight against the Detroit Pistons. With no Bradley Beal for the remaining of the season and many trades and changes, the starting lineup and rotation will look different tonight and going forward.

It’ll be interesting to see how Kristaps Porzingis gets included in this game and how he’ll mesh with everyone. If healthy, he can be a great asset for the Wizards.

It’s tough to say if Washington can get back to a form that can be playoff worthy or possibly just play it out and hope for a potential lottery pick that’ll address the point guard need of the team.

One of the biggest factors of the team is Kyle Kuzma and how he’s able to score and facilitate a bit on offense. We hope to see more of that tonight against Detroit.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

