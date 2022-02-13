Game Info

When: Monday, Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Out); Daniel Gafford (Out); Kristaps Porzingis (Questionable)

Pistons: Frank Jackson (Back, Day-to-day); Isaiah Livers (Foot, Out); Marvin Bailey III (Out); Jamorko Pickett (Joe, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (25-30) will look to beat the Detroit Pistons (12-44) for the second time this season on Monday. The Wizards secured a 119-116 overtime win against Detroit in December, after Kyle Kuzma made the game-winning three-pointer with 0.6 seconds left. Kuzma finished the night with a team-high 26 points and Bradley Beal followed with 25 points. For the Pistons, Jerami Grant and rookie Cade Cunningham put up 28 and 21 points respectively.

Washington will look to bounce back after losing to the Sacramento Kings 123-110 on Friday night. Kyle Kuzma led across the board in points (22), rebounds (8) and assists (7). Corey Kispert followed with 20 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists. It was his second time this month and third time this season scoring 20 points. If he can find a way to be consistent, he could help fill a good offensive gap for the Wizards. It was just the Wizards’ second game post the trade deadline so it will certainly take some time for the team to adjust to the new roster and not having Bradley Beal due to his season-ending injury.