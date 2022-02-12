Valentine’s Day Weekend was not kind to the Washington Wizards, as they lost 123-110 to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

The first half was overall in the Wizards’ favor as they led 65-59 and Kyle Kuzma scored 17 of his 22 points.

But things turned around for the Kings as they outscored Washington, 33-23 in the third quarter to take a 92-88 lead. Harrison Barnes scored 11 of his S21 points, and Washington committed 6 turnovers which turned into 7 Sacramento points.

Washington wasn’t able to recover from that point on as the Kings’ lead expanded to as many as 18 points and they led by double digits for the rest of the game. Washington allowed Sacramento to 56 percent tonight, which is not a recipe for success.

While this is a bad loss and Washington is now 25-30, the Wizards didn’t see Kristaps Porzingis making his Washington debut. On the other hand, the Kings were able to see their newest trade acquisitions, Domantas Sabonis and Donte DiVicenzo, have 16 point and 7 point/assist nights, respectively. As for Washington’s newest additions, Ish Smith did play, scoring 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

The Wizards’ next game is on Monday when they host the Detroit Pistons. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET.