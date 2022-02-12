Filed under: Washington Wizards GameThreads Wizards vs. Kings GameThread Chat about tonight’s game here. By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv Feb 12, 2022, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wizards vs. Kings GameThread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images The Washington Wizards play the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM. GO WIZARDS AND LET THE ISH SMITH AND KP ERA BEGIN! Loading comments...
Loading comments...