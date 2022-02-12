 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wizards vs. Kings GameThread

Chat about tonight’s game here.

By Albert Lee
new
Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards - Game Four Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM.

GO WIZARDS AND LET THE ISH SMITH AND KP ERA BEGIN!

