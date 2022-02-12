I’ll start this piece in the most .... “So Bullets Forever” way possible. Because ... that’s my schtick, right?

While I was watching Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and the USA Basketball women’s national team defeat Emma Meesseman and Belgium at the Entertainment and Sports Arena last night, the Washington Wizards welcomed their newly acquired players after the trade deadline: Kristaps Porzingis, Ish Smith and Vernon Carey, Jr.

Capital One Arena had a “Welcome” screen for Porzingis when he arrived. Some fans also gave him a shoutout!

The Wizards were also quick to make their jerseys in the locker room, even before they arrived.

And soon enough, all three met up with Head Coach Wes Unseld, Jr. and took some photos.

Porzingis had a right knee bone bruise recently and missed some recent games with the Dallas Mavericks, but according to Team President Tommy Sheppard, KP could be ready to go later tonight.

Wizards team president Tommy Sheppard says he expects Kristaps Porzingis to be available soon after missing the Mavs' last 5 games with a bone bruise in his right knee. Sounds like tomorrow is possible for his debut. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 11, 2022

Whether he actually takes the floor or not, it seems to me that Porzingis is ready to hit the ground running after this shot.