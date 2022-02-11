Game Info

When: Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Out); Daniel Gafford (Out); Ish Smith (Out); Vernon Carey Jr. (Out); Kristaps Porzingis (Questionable)

Kings: Terence Davis (Out); Maurice Harkless (Day-to-day); Josh Jackson (Day-to-day); Donte DiVincenzo (Day-to-day); Trey Lyles (Day-to-day)

Pregame notes

The Washington Wizards (25-29) will face the Sacramento Kings (21-36) on Saturday night for the second time this season. In their December match up, the Wizards lost by 14 points despite the Kings being shorthanded. De’Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes led with 28 and 19 points respectively. For the Wizards, Bradley Beal led with 30 points off of shooting 54.2 percent from the field.

Both teams look much different after Thursday’s trade deadline, especially the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson and Marvin Bagley III were traded. Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

The Wizards traded away Montrezl Harrell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans and Aaron Holiday and received Kristaps Porzingis, Ish Smith, Vernon Carey Jr., and two second-round picks. Porzingis is the most notable player of the group and could be playing today despite being out due to injury previously.

The Wizards will be without Bradley Beal for the remainder of the season as he recovers from a torn ligament in his left wrist. On Thursday, the team announced he underwent a successful surgery in New York.

Washington is coming off a win against the Brooklyn Nets and are now 14-14 at home. Raul Neto had an incredible game, scoring 21 points on 9 field goal attempts. Kyle Kuzma had his first triple-double of his career with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Gil also added 15 points. The Wizards, who have had big roster changes in the past week, will look to build off their Thursday night win.

The Kings have been struggling on the road, winning just 6-of-19 and losing their last 13 away games. It’s unclear if their new players will suit up on Saturday but if they don’t, the team will rely heavily on Fox, who is averaging 21.3 points and 5.1 assists and Barnes, who is averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.