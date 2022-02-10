 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wizards vs. Nets GameThread

Chat about tonight’s game here!

By Albert Lee
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The trade deadline is over and it’s time to watch the Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans-less Wizards play the James Harden-less Nets.

Go DC!

