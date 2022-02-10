Filed under: Washington Wizards GameThreads Wizards vs. Nets GameThread Chat about tonight’s game here! By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv Feb 10, 2022, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wizards vs. Nets GameThread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images The trade deadline is over and it’s time to watch the Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans-less Wizards play the James Harden-less Nets. Go DC! Loading comments...
