 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Aaron Holiday traded to the Suns for cash considerations

Holiday played half a season for Washington.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards
Aaron Holiday is now with the Suns.
Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards have traded Aaron Holiday to the Phoenix Suns for cash considerations, according to Shams Charania and Josh Robbjns of The Athletic.

Holiday played one season for Washington, averaging 6.1 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.

The biggest takeaway from this trade, along with their trades to bring in Ish Smith and send out Spencer Dinwiddie indicate that the point guard position will be overhauled with Smith, for now, appearing to have a good chance to start.

I’m not sure what the point is for the Wizards with this deal besides clearing cap space, at least while I’m writing this from my phone. But it appears that the Wizards are looking to do some guard evaluations with the available minutes out there, especially with Bradley Beal out for the season.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Loading comments...