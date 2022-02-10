Aaron Holiday traded to the Suns for cash considerations

The Washington Wizards have traded Aaron Holiday to the Phoenix Suns for cash considerations, according to Shams Charania and Josh Robbjns of The Athletic.

The Wizards received cash from the Suns and created a small trade exception in their trade of Aaron Holiday to Phoenix, sources said. https://t.co/Pn5uIa58YS — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) February 10, 2022

Holiday played one season for Washington, averaging 6.1 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.

The biggest takeaway from this trade, along with their trades to bring in Ish Smith and send out Spencer Dinwiddie indicate that the point guard position will be overhauled with Smith, for now, appearing to have a good chance to start.

I’m not sure what the point is for the Wizards with this deal besides clearing cap space, at least while I’m writing this from my phone. But it appears that the Wizards are looking to do some guard evaluations with the available minutes out there, especially with Bradley Beal out for the season.

