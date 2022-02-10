The Washington Wizards will acquire Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, apparently for Spencer Dinwiddie, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Washington Wizards are trading Spencer Dinwiddie to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Dallas is sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

The move essentially is an acknowledgment that the Bradley Beal and Dinwiddie backcourt wasn’t working. In addition, Dinwiddie reportedly was not the most likable player in the locker room. He averaged 12.6 points and 5.8 assists per game in Washington.

Porzingis comes to Washington from Dallas where he averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He previously made the All-Star Game in 2018 while he was with the New York Knicks.

This move makes it clear that the Wizards have no intent of simply tanking this season away. However, it will be difficult to see them make a Top 6 seed in the East given the turnover and losing bouts over the past few months.

Let us know your thoughts on Porzingis coming to D.C. in the comments below.

Welcome to DC, Kristaps!