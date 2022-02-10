Wizards acquire Ish Smith and Vernon Carey from the Hornets for Montrezl Harrell

After a long wait over the last few days, the Washington Wizards have decided to make their moves at the trade deadline.

The Wizards have acquired Ish Smith and Vernon Carey from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Montrezl Harrell, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Smith is the biggest part of the deal with Charlotte. He played for the Wizards last season, averaging 6.7 points per game helping Washington make the playoffs last season.

The trade also sends Harrell to Charlotte after a half season stint in Washington. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season. The move helps alleviate crowding at the center position with Daniel Gafford and Thomas Bryant also able to play significant time at the position.

Washington is in need of a significant retool, considering that they still have postseason ambitions, even with Bradley Beal out for the season. Even with Smith’s addition, this deal alone doesn’t seem to move the needle that much.

I’m writing about another trade momentarily. Chat about this move in the comments below.