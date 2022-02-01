Today’s Deal: Trading Spencer Dinwiddie

Washington trades Spencer Dinwiddie and Raul Neto to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio and their first round pick in 2022, currently 24th overall. Cleveland also owns Houston’s 2nd rounder, currently 33rd overall, as another option.

Why do the Cavaliers do the deal?

The Cavaliers are 4th in the East, 11 games over .500 at 31-20. If the playoffs started today they’d have home court vs the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Wow. Their season has been a surprise to many, including most of the Cavs fan base. Darius Garland is playing at an All Star level. Evan Mobley is playing above any rookie ceiling. Jarrett Allen has lived up to his contract. How well are things going? Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff received a contract extension through the 26-27 season. Now for the bad news.

In late December Ricky Rubio tore the ACL in his left knee and is done for the season. Cavs guard Collin Sexton was already out for the year after tearing the meniscus in his left knee in early November. The Cavs need help at PG. They tried a band-aid, trading for Rajon Rondo. He hasn’t been a great fit for what they need. It’s time to rip that band-aid off by acquiring more ball handling and bench scoring.

Is Cleveland prepared to trade a FRP? Word is they are making their 22 pick available for back court or wing reinforcements. Of course it helps that said pick is slated for 24th after being in the lottery since Lebron left.

They are hurting for ball handling not named Garland. Spencer can play off the bench, a role he has flourished in before. He can score as part of their bench without anyone worrying about who’s team it is. His previous chemistry with Jarrett Allen can’t be dismissed either. Dinwiddie only has 2 more years on his contract with the 3rd year partially guaranteed. The Cavs don’t have any gigantic extensions to worry about in that time the same way other teams do.

They also acquire Neto as an emergency option down the stretch and to make sure the Wizards keep their distance from the luxury tax threshold.

Why do the Wizards do the deal?

Its not working, not with Brad and not with others according to reports. Dinwiddie told the media he tried to be a more vocal part of the team early on but his input was unwelcome. This would be part of a series of tear down deals. The Wizards do this to clear their books of Dinwiddie’s contract, pocketing a pick likely to end in the 25-35 range if they accept Houston’s 2nd from the Cavs.

They also acquire Rubio’s Bird rights. Rubio has been helpful in Minnesota and Cleveland but father time is catching up to him. He’s unlikely to ever play for the Wizards. This is about their future budget sheet and adding a pick to restock their draft assets.

Neto is included to provide more space between the Wizards and the luxury tax threshold. That same slot could go to Anthony Gill as the Wizards are not going near the threshold with an estimated payout of 10-13 million per team coming to those who stay below it.

Rotation

A roster in transition would look like this:

G: Holiday - Street FA (Wanamaker?) - Winston - Rubio (injured)

G: Beal - Kispert

F: Caldwell-Pope - Avdija

F: Kuzma - Hachimura - Bertans - Todd

C: Gafford - Bryant - Harrell

