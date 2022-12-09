Let’s say things aren’t going well for the Washington Wizards. At all. They are now losers of five straight games after a 121-111 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Washington began the game on a poor note spotting the Pacers 9 points to begin the game. But they ultimately persevered and headed into the second quarter with a 33-31 lead shooting 60 percent overall from the field. Kyle Kuzma led the way with 12 of his 27 points, which included four made three pointers.

LET IT FLY KUZ pic.twitter.com/CpY9Lp4SBJ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 10, 2022

While the Wizards continued to shoot very well in the second quarter (68.2 percent), the Pacers shot … 76.5 percent. No wonder why Indy ultimately took the lead and went into halftime with a 69-65 lead despite Kristaps Porzingis ending up with 20 of his 29 points which led Wizards scorers.

After a hot shooting first half, both the Wizards and Pacers’ shooting fell down to earth. While Washington still won the field percentage battle, their deficit increased slightly, in part because of not making a single three point shot.

Washington was able to narrow the deficit to one possession at times in the fourth, but the Pacers always had answers. Tyrese Haliburton scored 10 of his 23 points in the period for Indy, and Buddy Hield also added 6 of his team-leading 28 points.

If there is one major stat that defined the game, it was three point shooting. The Wizards shot 10-of-29 (34.5 percent from three while the Pacers shot 18-of-41 (43.9 percent).

The Wizards head back home to play the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow night. It will be a special homecoming for an old friend. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.