The Washington Wizards will play the Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow night at Capital One Arena. Former Washington star John Wall will return for the second time as part of the opposition, but it will be the first time he returns to the arena with fans.

In an article by Ava Wallace of The Washington Post, Wall mentioned that he is actively doing what he can to adapt to the needs of his new team, which meant accepting a bench role. That said, he openly said that he wished that we would be asked to do more.

Currently, Wall is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 assists in about 22 minutes per game. He is on a minutes and back-to-back games restriction.

Though Wall admitted that he wished he could do more like during his Wizards days, he acknowledged that failing to adapt can end a career. Here’s the most notable quote of Wallace’s piece:

Some people have to tuck their pride sometimes. And sometimes if they don’t, it don’t go in your favor. I think about my favorite player, Allen Iverson. They asked him to come off the bench and do those things in different places, and there’s no way AI shouldn’t have still been in the league, you know what I mean? It’s just that pride didn’t let him go. You look at [Carmelo Anthony]. He accepted his pride. He was back with the Lakers last year. I’m not trying to be one of those guys on the outside looking in. I’m trying to keep it as cool as I can and stay in this position.

It will be an emotional reunion for Wall and Wizards fans tomorrow night. While I hope Wall performs well, I still want a Wizards win when it’s all said and done.