The Washington Wizards are still on the road. Having just lost in Chicago, they go on a bus to nearby Indianapolis less than 200 miles southeast to face the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, hoping to get a much needed W following two consecutive losses.

Game info

When: : Friday, December 9, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura, Bradley Beal, Delon Wright, Devon Dotson (Out)

Pacers: Jalen Smith (Out).

Pregame notes

The could-have-been-Wizards — The Pacers decided not too tank hard and turn it around quickly, seemingly just like the Wizards. Its just that the Pacers also made a couple smarter choices about cashing in on their multiple-times All-Star in Sabonis, which the Wizards foolishly didn’t, in fact signing Beal to ... well, let’s not go there. The Pacers are now one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league, and the Wizards... well.

Porzingis vs. Turner — Porzingis is not performing well against bulky centers, so it will be interesting to see how he matches up against the rather physical Turner.

Beyond the arc — The Wizards would have probably won the game in Chicago had they shot just a bit more accurately from deep. They went for 29 percent. And on Sunday against the Lakers they went below 26 percent. It’s hard to win in this league with these sort of stats.

Flashback: Wizards beat the Pacers in a close OT

Last year, early in the season the Wizards pulled-off an impressive over-time win over the Pacers. Here are the hightlights from that game, that seems so far off in the past: