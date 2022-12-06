 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Most Wizards fans give NBC Sports Washington’s broadcast crew neutral to good reviews of their coverage this season

Not bad.

By Albert Lee
Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies
Meghan McPeak is one of the Wizards’ new broadcastadditions this season.
Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Last week, I shared a poll with you all asking what your thoughts are of NBC Sports Washington’s broadcast coverage of the Washington Wizards was. Nearly 500 people responded to the poll, and the results are below.

The results overall were netural. Over half of our respondents gave NBC Sports Washington a B or C for their coverage with the B’s winning out (136 votes vs. 132 for the C’s). Furthermore, 16 percent (78 votes) gave the network an A.

Here are some reasons why fans gave the Wizards positive coverage:

  • Chris Miller replacing Justin Kutcher as the play-by-play announcer and Meghan McPeak replacing Miller as the Wizards’ sideline reporter. This may have been because Kutcher was unpopular among Wizards fans.
  • Regular appearances by Christy Winters-Scott for the Wizards’ post game show.

And here is why fans gave NBC Sports Washington negative grades:

  • Some fans believe that Miller and color analyst Drew Gooden don’t have enough chemistry and/or are too “homerish,” especially the former.
  • Gooden in particular did not receive positive reviews from our respondents in the comments.

I think the Wizards’ game coverage needs to time to develop. It’s Miller’s first season as the play-by-play announcer and Gooden is still relatively new to this field as well. Let us know more of your thoughts on the NBC Sports Washington broadcast crew in the comments below.

