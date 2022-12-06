The Washington Wizards are enjoying a nice 3-day break from competition which will hopefully allow them to utterly and completely forget the humiliating loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Sunday, in front of their home fans which were largely cheering for the... Lakers.

They head to Chicago where they meet another struggling and underachieving team contending for...play-ins/playoffs/championship/Wembanyama (circle in whatever you prefer).

On a the bright side, the Wizards did win the first match-up between the teams back in October during the first week of the season. Though that was at home, and only by 2 points.

Game Info

When: Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago

How to watch: LeaguePass

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Hamstring, Out), Rui Hachimura, Delon Wright (Out). Oh, and in case you were holding your breath, Johnny Davis and Devon Dotson are also Day-to-Day.

Bulls: Javonte Green (Day-To-Day), Lonzo Ball (Out)

Pregame notes

A possible play-in competitor — The Wizards and the Bulls are similar in mediocrity. The Bulls were recently descrived as the “most depressing team in the NBA”, though you have to wonder if they win that title simply because people care more about them than about the Wizards, i.e., there are actual expectations from the Bulls to contend (for a championship, yes). At any rate, as things now look, unless the Bulls (wisely) proceed to a complete firesale, they will be competing for a play-in spot. Thus, the four games between the two teams will be important for determining play-in participation or lack thereof.

Finally, a convenient match-up for Porzingis — Porzingis has struggled mightily against bulkier bigs. Perhaps against Vucevic and some drop coverage Porzingis can have one of his bigger nights.

Jordan Goodwin at a crossroads — At times, it seemed that finally the Wizards found a rotation player in the G-League. But in the past couple games Goodwin seems regressing. The next month or so will be critical to determining whether Goodwin’s role gets upgraded.

Flashback: The Wizards beat the Bulls on opening week

Beal hit a game-winning shot with about 8 seconds left in regulation to give the Wizards the win against the Bulls less than two months ago: