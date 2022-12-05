Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have his hamstring re-evaluated in one week, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Beal originally strained his hamstring in the first quarter of Washington’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

While losing Beal hurts the Wizards from a talent-on-paper perspective, they have a record of 4-2 without him this season. Washington’s best stretch was from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13 which included a four game winning streak.

How could the Wizards look longer term without Beal? Since the 2021-22 NBA season, Washington went 22-26 without Beal on the floor and 24-34 when he is playing. Though Beal is the franchise player, it seems that the Wizards aren’t doing appreciably worse when he is not playing. Or put in other words. the Wizards seem to be doing a little better when Beal is not playing.

I still believe that the Wizards are a better team with Beal playing. But I’m also confident that Washington will hold the fort while he is away. Here’s hoping that he returns soon.