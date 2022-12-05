Washington Wizards guards Johnny Davis and Devon Dotson have been placed in the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols. Both are currently on assignment with the Capital City Go-Go.

Johnny Davis and Devon Dotson are both in health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/HH2aC4hl91 — Matt Modderno (@MattModderno) December 5, 2022

Davis averaged 12.8 points per game in nine appearances for the Go-Go. Dotson is averaging 12.6 points per game in nine appearances for the Go-Go. For their performances on the Wizards, Davis averages 1.1 points per game in eight appearances while Dotson has only made two appearances with the team.

Given that Davis and Dotson are under protocols, they either have tested positive for the coronavirus or were a close contact with someone who has tested positive. Since the vast majority of players are vaccinated, the chances of them getting significant complications are slim. However, these protocols are a persistent reminder that the virus is still out there. Should there be a coronavirus outbreak within the Go-Go, it could affect the Wizards too because both teams practice at the same facility.