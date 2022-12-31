Wizards at Bucks preview: Washington’s hot streak faces true test in Milwaukee

The Washington Wizards put their four-game winning streak on the line to start the calendar year against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Game Info

Game Time: Sunday, January 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Taj Gibson, QUESTIONABLE (groin); Bradley Beal, QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

BUCKS— George Hill, QUESTIONABLE (non-COVID illness); Jrue Holiday, QUESTIONABLE (non-COVID illness); Khris Middleton, QUESTIONABLE (knee)

Pregame Notes

The Wizards were gifted a gimme in their last game as they took on a severely undermanned Orlando Magic side that had half their roster serving suspensions. It’s going to take a lot more to steal a win over the Bucks on their home floor.

The last time Washington won in Fiserv Forum, Giannis Antetokounmpo still had zero MVP trophies and the Wizards’ starting front court consisted of Marcin Gortat, Markieff Morris, and Otto Porter Jr. It’s been a while, folks.

The Bucks own the best home record in the East at 15-3 and are hoping for some home cooking after going 1-4 in their recent road trip.

If the Wizards hope to blemish that Bucks record, they’ll need another big-time performance from Kristaps Porzingis. In the last three games, he’s averaging 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game.

KP’s rim-protection will be crucial to limit Giannis as much as possible. He’s coming off back-to-back games with at least 43 points and 20 rebounds. Straight up Wilt Chamberlain stuff. It remains to be seen how often they’ll be defending one another, but Freak vs. Unicorn will definitely be the matchup to watch.