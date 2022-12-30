The Washington Wizards finished the 2022 calendar year with a 119-100 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Washington took control early in this game and never looked back. Considering that the Magic were missing many players due to a suspension after a game earlier this week, even “pro-tank” Wizards fans like myself expected nothing less than a blowout.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half. Kyle Kuzma added 23 more and seven Washington players scored in double figures. They shot 56 percent from the field and held the Magic to just 42 for the game. The Wizards’ dominance wasn’t in doubt tonight.

Frank Wagner led the Magic with 28 points.

The Wizards will now head over to Milwaukee to celebrate New Year’s Eve. On the day after, they will play the Bucks in the first of two straight games in Wisconsin.

See you next year.