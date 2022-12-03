The Washington Wizards and LeBron James have met many times over the past decade and a half, with the latter usually victorious, at least when he was in the East.

Now, in the midst of a tough stretch for the Lakers, perhaps the Wizards can capitalize.

Game Info

When: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injury Report

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Out)

Lakers: Dennis Schroder (Day-to-Day).

Pregame notes

A couple of Lakers and former Lakers — It sometimes seems that the Wizards preferred trade partner are the Lakers. Just looking at the rosters you see a number of recently traded players. Needless to mention Russell Westbrook and Kyle Kuzma. But also Thomas Bryant, who technically was never traded, but rather waived by the Lakers, picked up by the Wizards, who then forwent extending him a qualifying offer for extension, and he was picked up by the Lakers for the minimum. It will be interesting to see how Bryant, Westbrook and Kuzma perform against the former teams.

Tough loss in Charlotte — The Wizards came back from 19 down in the fourth quarter in Charlotte to almost force overtime, but came up short. They are in need of a feel-good win, though not sure the Lakers are any less desperate, trying to salvage their awful season. Anyway, it’s always fun to watch LeBron in D.C.

Anthony Davis and paint coverage — Now that AD seems to be having a very solid stretch one just has to wonder — who will the Wizards match up against him? Porzingis and Gafford don’t seem to have the requisite size.

Flashback: John Wall does it all, through pain

A couple of years ago, John Wall had perhaps his last signature performace in a Wizards uniform, draining 40 points and handing 14 assists as the Wizards took down the Lakers. I went to the game and postgame in the lockerroom LeBron told us: ``John definitely set the pace for the game.” Sort of an understatement Bron! Watch for yourself. Also, nice to hear Steve Buckhantz’s voice... Here it is: